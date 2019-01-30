Chris Christie says Trump got rolled in shutdown standoff on Colbert00:42
While on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” former N.J. governor Chris Christie talked about counseling President Trump about shutting down the government, warning him “if you're going to do this, you better have an exit plan,” which he believes Trump did not have.
#GoodNewsRUHLES: Good Samaritan helps furloughed cancer patient00:43
Ex-N.J. Gov. Christie on Trump’s shutdown: ‘The president blew it’00:42
Fmr. Bush Speechwriter: "Trump is a fraud"10:09
Bipartisan committee working on border security to meet Wednesday05:29
One More Thing: Vandals damage Joshua Tree National Park during shutdown01:11
Hayes: Only person more shameless than Trump is McConnell05:16