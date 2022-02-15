IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 1)

    Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 2)

  • Alysa Liu on how her skating has evolved since making a big splash at age 13 (Part 1)

  • Alysa Liu on how her skating has evolved since making a big splash at age 13 (Part 2)

  • History-making Olympian Erin Jackson’s journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 1)

  • History-making Olympian Erin Jackson’s journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 2)

  • Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates on turning setbacks into triumph (Part 1)

  • Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates on turning setbacks into triumph (Part 2)

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 1)

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 2)

  • How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 1)

  • How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 2)

  • Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 1)

  • Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 2)

  • Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 1)

  • Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 2)

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 1)

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 2)

  • In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 1)

  • In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 2)

Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 1)

Ahead of the Beijing Games, aerial skier Chris Lillis told NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald about the stress and excitement leading up to a moment he’s dreamed of his entire life. Chris and his two brothers always dreamed of becoming Olympians, and now he competes with a good luck charm honoring Mikey, the youngest, who died at 17. Chris already won gold for Team USA in the team event.Feb. 15, 2022

