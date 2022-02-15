Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 1)

Ahead of the Beijing Games, aerial skier Chris Lillis told NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald about the stress and excitement leading up to a moment he’s dreamed of his entire life. Chris and his two brothers always dreamed of becoming Olympians, and now he competes with a good luck charm honoring Mikey, the youngest, who died at 17. Chris already won gold for Team USA in the team event.Feb. 15, 2022