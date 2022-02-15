Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 2)
04:19
Aerial skier Chris Lillis, who has already won gold for Team USA in the team event, spoke to NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald ahead of the Winter Olympics about his connection with his family, how the pandemic impacted his training, and what motivates him.Feb. 15, 2022
Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 1)
07:56
Now Playing
Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 2)
04:19
UP NEXT
Alysa Liu on how her skating has evolved since making a big splash at age 13 (Part 1)
06:17
Alysa Liu on how her skating has evolved since making a big splash at age 13 (Part 2)
05:38
History-making Olympian Erin Jackson’s journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 1)
13:41
History-making Olympian Erin Jackson’s journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 2)