Christian Bale won the Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy for his portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney in "Vice". In accepting the award Bale credits Satan for the inspiration on how to play Cheney and joked that the next political figure he’ll take on is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

