NBC News

Chuck Schumer calls government shut down a Trump temper tantrum

01:36

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke on the Senate floor calling the partial government shutdown a Trump temper tantrum.Dec. 22, 2018

  • Rev. Dr. Barber joins Joy Reid to discuss morality in the Trump era

    06:19

  • Jennifer Rubin: Overwhelmingly Americans favor indicting a sitting president, not impeaching

    11:24

  • McConnell adjourns Senate until Dec. 27

    02:31

  • Trump, Dems at impasse over border wall funding president said Mexico would pay for

    14:40

  • Robert Mueller reportedly nearing end of Russian probe

    09:53

  • Malcolm Nance: Gen. Mattis maintains warrior ethos of duty, honor, country in everything he does

    08:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All