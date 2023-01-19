Chuck Todd: Americans are witnessing an economic crisis being manufactured before our eyes

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced Thursday the U.S. government hit its statutory debt limit, forcing the Treasury to invoke "extraordinary measures" to meet its many financial obligations. As Chuck Todd points out, a simple act of Congress could raise the debt limit, as it did in December of 2021 and as it has done 78 times since 1960, but any act in this Congress, with this House, is not so simple.Jan. 19, 2023