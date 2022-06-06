Chuck Todd explains the mission of Meet the Press NOW

- Now Playing
Chuck Todd explains the mission of Meet the Press NOW01:16
- UP NEXT
Some Republicans show signs of ‘Trump fatigue’ in primary chaos03:52
The heart patient vs. the heart surgeon in the Pa. Senate race04:23
Murphy: ‘There is a popular uprising in this country to do something’ on gun reform09:22
McCrory: Voters thought 'I was weaker' because opponent carried a gun in ads01:55
Cory Booker: Nothing will change on guns until 'redemptive love of our children turns to action'01:26
Former Baltimore mayor: If you say you value life but you 'let these babies die and do nothing ... your mirror is broken'01:13
Uvalde timeline reveals botched police response02:04
No member of Congress has been voted out of office for being too pro-gun01:24
Texas has loosened at least 25 gun laws since 200701:44
Schweit: U.S. has ‘culture of guns’ that ‘starts at a young age’02:04
Schumer: No imminent vote on gun bills in wake of Texas massacre02:14
Texas officials confirm school was shooter’s ‘intended target’03:51
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp beats Trump-backed challenge by wide margin in GOP primary02:54
Iraqi man accused of plotting to kill George W. Bush03:14
Deadline today for Pa. counties to send 'unofficial' results as GOP Senate primary recount likely02:51
What to watch for in Alabama, Arkansas and Georgia primaries07:49
In Texas runoff, some voters seeing ‘names on their ballot for the first time’ after redistricting02:55
Herschel Walker 'trying to link' Biden and likely opponent Sen. Warnock02:29
- Now Playing
Chuck Todd explains the mission of Meet the Press NOW01:16
- UP NEXT
Some Republicans show signs of ‘Trump fatigue’ in primary chaos03:52
The heart patient vs. the heart surgeon in the Pa. Senate race04:23
Murphy: ‘There is a popular uprising in this country to do something’ on gun reform09:22
McCrory: Voters thought 'I was weaker' because opponent carried a gun in ads01:55
Cory Booker: Nothing will change on guns until 'redemptive love of our children turns to action'01:26
Play All