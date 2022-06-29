IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pritzker: Illinois preparing for ‘potentially 30,000’ out-of-state women seeking abortions

    06:54

  • Overturning Roe is ‘the end of the beginning’ for anti-abortion rights advocate

    06:10

  • Michigan Attorney General seeks 'total reproductive rights' enshrined in the state constitution

    06:39

  • LGBTQ lives are ‘on the line,’ after SCOTUS Roe decision, says GLAAD president

    01:55

  • Last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient dies at age 98

    01:14
    Chuck Todd: ‘J.B. Pritzker deserves the credit’ for Illinois' GOP primary results, ‘more than Donald Trump’

    04:51
    Hutchinson testimony brings Trump 'closer to the possibility of being charged,' legal analyst says

    05:22

  • Ornato didn’t have ‘as clear of memories’ from Jan. 6 as Hutchinson did, Rep. Murphy says

    09:52

  • Primary watch: Incumbents lose seats; Democrats fund election deniers

    06:16

  • Finland and Sweden joining NATO is the ‘opposite of what President Putin wanted,’ says former Amb. Bill Taylor

    00:42

  • Top takeaways from Jan. 6 ‘surprise witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony

    14:46

  • Hutchinson: Trump was ‘irate’ when staff told him not to go to Capitol on Jan. 6th

    04:40

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner’s trial set to begin July 1 in Moscow

    00:48

  • Putin is ‘going to kill whoever he has to kill’ to wear down Ukraine & allies: Panetta

    06:39

  • Democrats scramble to solidify abortion messaging and action plan ahead of midterms

    08:43

  • Williams: Public school prayer case is 'another ruling lowering the wall between church and state’

    05:51

  • ‘Surprise witness’ and new evidence to be presented in last minute in Jan. 6th hearing

    03:22

  • House Democrats push Biden for abortion action: ‘We are not done fighting’

    05:08

  • Full panel: ‘We are feeling the consequences of the 2016 election’

    11:11

  • Was Roe overturned 5-4 or 6-3? Pete Williams explains the difference

    01:30

Chuck Todd: ‘J.B. Pritzker deserves the credit’ for Illinois' GOP primary results, ‘more than Donald Trump’

04:51

Chuck Todd breaks down last night’s primary election results in Illinois, Colorado, Mississippi, and New York. In the Illinois governor's race, former President Trump endorsed State Sen. Darren Bailey "late in the game," after he took the lead in the polls. "It is J.B. Pritzker that deserves the credit for Bailey, more than it is Donald Trump," Todd says. June 29, 2022

