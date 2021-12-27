Church bells toll for South Africa's late Desmond Tutu
South Africans laid flowers outside Cape Town's St. George's Anglican Cathedral to honor the late anti-apartheid hero, Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The archbishop was known as a fearless advocate for racial justice and LGBTQ rights and was awarded the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize.Dec. 27, 2021
