NBC News

Church bells toll for South Africa's late Desmond Tutu

01:35

South Africans laid flowers outside Cape Town's St. George's Anglican Cathedral to honor the late anti-apartheid hero, Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The archbishop was known as a fearless advocate for racial justice and LGBTQ rights and was awarded the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize.Dec. 27, 2021

