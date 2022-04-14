IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ancient altar in Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre rediscovered

Ancient altar in Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre rediscovered

A stone slab baring age-old graffiti in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre turned out to be far more precious after researchers exposed its other side, showing elaborate designs that was once the front of an ancient altar. The Catholic clergy are believed to have used the altar during mass until the 12th century, and it was then used by the Greek Orthodox church until it was damaged in 1808 and cast away.April 14, 2022

