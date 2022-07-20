IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden takes new actions on climate change without declaring emergency

    01:20

  • Schumer wants to have Senate vote on same-sex marriage bill

    01:01

  • Secret Service has no new Jan. 6 texts to give panel after deletion

    02:39

  • White House: Russia ‘laying the groundwork to annex Ukrainian territory’

    03:14

  • House Democrats arrested at abortion rights protest

    01:39

  • Jan. 6 committee Chair Bennie Thompson tests positive for Covid

    01:13

  • Boston University installs emergency birth control vending machine

    01:57

  • Homeland Security watchdog accuses Secret Service of deleting text messages around time of Jan. 6

    03:24

  • 'Gallery Group' of lawmakers trapped during Jan. 6 reflect on hearings on Capitol riot

    04:13

  • Biden visits Israel for the first time as president

    01:25

  • Stephen Ayres testifies before Jan. 6 committee about marching to Capitol

    06:07

  • Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on extremist groups

    03:15

  • Jan. 6 committee plays testimony recounting combative White House meeting over election fraud claims

    09:54

  • Former Oath Keepers leader claims extremist groups pose 'genuine danger' to Americans

    04:39

  • Cheney: Trump tried to contact Jan. 6 committee witness

    00:43

  • Biden discusses immigration in meeting with Mexican president

    02:41

  • Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies to Jan. 6 committee

    03:19

  • What the future of abortion rights in Wyoming could look like

    06:12

  • Biden awards 17 Americans with Presidential Medal of Freedom

    03:34

  • Biden awards soccer star Megan Rapinoe Presidential Medal of Freedom

    02:24

NBC News

CIA Director Burns reflects on Putin’s mindset, Ukraine war

02:31

NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell talks with CIA Director William Burns about what drives Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. NBCUniversal News Group is the media partner of the Aspen Security Forum.July 20, 2022

