IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Cincinnati police officer fired after caught using racial slur on bodycam

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I don’t have anything to prove’ Serena Williams celebrates second round U.S. Open win

    00:55

  • Disturbing dolls escalate Alaska property dispute

    02:51

  • Ohio man fatally shoots daughter's ex after he attempts to break in

    03:43

  • Goats on a boat: Illinois electric company treats goats to river cruise

    00:53

  • Trump team files response to DOJ's special master court filing

    11:00

  • Jackson, Mississippi water crisis impacting 180,000 people

    01:44

  • Bodycam footage shows police shooting Ohio man in bed

    01:56

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer, Moderna omicron boosters emergency use

    02:00

  • Airlines rolling out updated policies after summer travel chaos

    01:27

  • Skeletal remains found 37 years ago identified as Indiana teen

    01:34

  • Bed Bath & Beyond to close stores, reduce workforce amid struggling business

    00:53

  • Life expectancy in U.S. decreases by one year, the sharpest decline in almost a century

    01:49

  • Former Ohio superintendent charged in West Virginia kidnapping

    01:31

  • Bomb threat targets Boston Children's Hospital

    01:03

  • Dutch soldier killed, two others wounded in Indianapolis shooting

    01:11

  • California faces record breaking heat wave as temperatures soar

    03:20

  • Women Mean Business: Kim Davis’ impact within the NHL

    05:34

  • Special master in Trump case could harm national security, DOJ says

    06:21

  • Watch: Alfredo sauce covers Tennessee highway after tractor-trailer crash

    00:40

NBC News Channel

Cincinnati police officer fired after caught using racial slur on bodycam

02:03

Cincinnati police officer Rose Valentino was fired after she was caught on her body camera using racial slurs. Community leaders said that they “fully support” the city’s decision and called Valentino “a powder keg for the city”. WLWT’s Brian Hamrick reports.Sept. 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Cincinnati police officer fired after caught using racial slur on bodycam

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I don’t have anything to prove’ Serena Williams celebrates second round U.S. Open win

    00:55

  • Disturbing dolls escalate Alaska property dispute

    02:51

  • Ohio man fatally shoots daughter's ex after he attempts to break in

    03:43

  • Goats on a boat: Illinois electric company treats goats to river cruise

    00:53

  • Trump team files response to DOJ's special master court filing

    11:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All