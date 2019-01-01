U.S. news

Cities across U.S. 'drop' different items to herald 2019

01:04

Potato, guitar and acorn: U.S. cities drop different items to herald 2019.Jan. 1, 2019

  • Watch Boise, Idaho, mark the New Year by dropping a potato

    01:04

  • Migrant children allegedly abused at Arizona shelter

    01:28

  • Cleanup underway in Times Square after New Year’s celebration

    01:19

  • NASA celebrates as spacecraft passes icy object 4 billion miles from Earth

    01:01

  • Search for answers after 22-year-old killed by escaped lion

    01:17

  • Mother-daughter team make history at Ironman competition

    01:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All