U.S. news

Cities across U.S. 'drop' different items to herald 2019

01:04

Potato, guitar and acorn: U.S. cities drop different items to herald 2019.Jan. 1, 2019

  • Alabama State University dance team champions self-confidence

    01:25

  • National Parks overwhelmed with trash amid government shutdown

    01:27

  • Two-year-old girl hospitalized after falling into rhino exhibit at Florida zoo

    01:13

  • Brother of American arrested in Russia says he was in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’

    01:45

  • Watch Boise, Idaho, mark the New Year by dropping a potato

    01:04

  • Migrant children allegedly abused at Arizona shelter

    01:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All