IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    City of Sacramento sued for failing to act on homelessness crisis

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    Biden and Netanyahu reaffirm goal of improving Middle East relations

    01:26

  • Indiana jail mistakenly releases Minnesota homicide suspect

    01:56

  • Writers and Hollywood studios return to bargaining table amid WGA strike

    03:33

  • Florida Amazon driver in 'serious condition' after rattlesnake bite

    01:46

  • Study says morning workouts may be better for weight loss

    04:32

  • Mental health crisis grows among climate change disasters first responders

    04:03

  • Las Vegas prosecutors seek to charge teens accused of hit-and-run death as adults

    01:46

  • Acting Temple University president dies suddenly

    01:37

  • Victims’ families speak out after convicted murderer killed in Texas prison

    01:52

  • Georgia girl's murder solved after 51 years

    04:45

  • Woman mugged outside of a grocery store in California

    01:33

  • Nearly thirty people escape house boat after it catches fire in Arizona

    01:15

  • NFL fan dies at Patriots-Dolphins game after witnesses say he was punched in head

    02:27

  • Broadway understudy gets her own magic carpet ride to make it to Aladdin in time

    01:51

  • United Auto Workers demanding agreement by Friday or say strike will widen

    01:58

  • Fentanyl stored at Bronx day care where 1-year-old died, prosecutors say

    02:10

  • Denver neighborhood shaken after bar shooting injures five

    01:40

  • Jury selection begins in trial of officers charged in Manny Ellis's death

    01:33

  • Two charged in fatal New York day care overdose

    01:48

NBC News Channel

City of Sacramento sued for failing to act on homelessness crisis

02:38

A suit filed by the Sacramento County District Attorney accused the city endangering the public by failing to "consistently enforce the law." KCRA's Brittany Hope reports.Sept. 20, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    City of Sacramento sued for failing to act on homelessness crisis

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    Biden and Netanyahu reaffirm goal of improving Middle East relations

    01:26

  • Indiana jail mistakenly releases Minnesota homicide suspect

    01:56

  • Writers and Hollywood studios return to bargaining table amid WGA strike

    03:33

  • Florida Amazon driver in 'serious condition' after rattlesnake bite

    01:46

  • Study says morning workouts may be better for weight loss

    04:32
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All