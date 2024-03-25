IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Civil rights icon Opal Lee receives new home
March 25, 202402:04
Civil rights icon Opal Lee receives new home

02:04

A racist mob destroyed Opal Lee's Texas home 85 years ago. She'll soon be living in a replacement built on the same spot. KXAS' Tahera Rahman reports.March 25, 2024

