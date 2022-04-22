IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Civilians shelter in basement amid Russian bombardment in Rubizhne, Ukraine

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    100,000 civilian lives are in Putin's hands, Mariupol's mayor says

    01:25

  • Zelenskyy: Ukraine will need hundreds of billions to rebuild

    01:15

  • Remembering Ukrainian zookeepers who stayed to care for animals

    01:20

  • New asylum program directs Ukrainian refugees to U.S. airports

    01:31

  • Putin declares victory in Mariupol

    02:27

  • Bucha resident returns home after Russian devastation 

    03:38

  • ‘Killing people just for fun’: Zelenskyy paints gruesome picture of Russian tactics

    01:45

  • Biden announces plan providing 'expedient channel' to Ukrainian migrants

    00:58

  • Biden announces additional $800 million military aid package for Ukraine

    04:15

  • 'I have collected a lot of bodies': Volunteer removes bodies from Bucha's streets

    01:44

  • Putin says Mariupol is controlled by the Russian army

    02:26

  • Russia says it has captured Mariupol, Ukrainians still holed up in steel plant

    05:00

  • Putin orders Russian military not to storm Mariupol's Azovstal steel mill

    00:44

  • Zelenskyy says Russia must be called out as ‘the state sponsoring terrorism’

    01:34

  • Ukrainian commander in Mariupol pleads for help against Russia

    01:59

  • Putin issues veiled threat as Russia tests new long-range missile

    01:07

  • Nonprofit Ukraine Friends teams up with Airbnb.org to house Ukrainian refugees

    05:09

  • Biden administration to announce additional aid package for Ukraine

    07:09

  • Ukrainian civilians trapped inside steel plant as Russia attacks

    02:19

NBC News

Civilians shelter in basement amid Russian bombardment in Rubizhne, Ukraine

01:12

Displaced residents huddle in the basement of a damaged building as Russian forces pounded targets in eastern Ukrainian town of Rubizhne with missiles and heavy artillery. Russia denies targeting civilians and rejects what Ukraine says is evidence of atrocities, but residents say the bombardment has made it impossible to live in their homes.April 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Civilians shelter in basement amid Russian bombardment in Rubizhne, Ukraine

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    100,000 civilian lives are in Putin's hands, Mariupol's mayor says

    01:25

  • Zelenskyy: Ukraine will need hundreds of billions to rebuild

    01:15

  • Remembering Ukrainian zookeepers who stayed to care for animals

    01:20

  • New asylum program directs Ukrainian refugees to U.S. airports

    01:31

  • Putin declares victory in Mariupol

    02:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All