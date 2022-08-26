Watch: Clark the bald eagle goes through airport security

- Now Playing
Watch: Clark the bald eagle goes through airport security00:26
- UP NEXT
Florida postal carrier mauled to death by dogs01:35
Bird flu kills at least 700 vultures at Georgia animal sanctuary01:12
Florida postal carrier mauled by dogs after car breaks down01:28
Mystery virus kills 20 dogs, sickens dozens more01:20
Two isolated shark attacks reported at Myrtle Beach00:21
World's largest moth species found in Washington state01:14
Inside the rescue operation of 4,000 beagles from medical facility02:37
Meet the monkey that called 911 on a stolen zoo cell phone01:05
Watch: Whales swim alongside paddleboarders in Argentina00:59
Watch: Kayakers catch rare sight of dolphins near Manhattan00:34
10-year-old boy loses leg from shark bite in Florida02:49
Florida citizen scientists are running oyster nurseries to restore endangered habitat02:41
Woman dies after alligator attack in South Carolina00:36
Norway’s beloved walrus Freya euthanized after drawing crowds01:03
Watch: Brown bear cub high on ‘mad honey’ rescued in Turkey00:38
Animal activists outraged after NYC carriage horse collapses03:27
Horse's collapse puts renewed focus on NYC carriages02:14
Stranded beluga whale dies after being removed from France’s River Seine00:50
Beluga whale refuses food after straying into France's Seine River01:14
- Now Playing
Watch: Clark the bald eagle goes through airport security00:26
- UP NEXT
Florida postal carrier mauled to death by dogs01:35
Bird flu kills at least 700 vultures at Georgia animal sanctuary01:12
Florida postal carrier mauled by dogs after car breaks down01:28
Mystery virus kills 20 dogs, sickens dozens more01:20
Two isolated shark attacks reported at Myrtle Beach00:21
Play All