    Clashes erupt in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 at World Cup

Clashes erupt in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 at World Cup

Police deployed water cannons and blocked off parts of the Belgian capital after clashes erupted following Morocco’s 2-0 upset win against Belgium at the World Cup. The city’s mayor advised soccer fans to stay away from the city center as vehicles were set ablaze and windows smashed following the match.Nov. 28, 2022

    Clashes erupt in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 at World Cup

