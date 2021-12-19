IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Clashes with police as thousands marched through Brussels against Covid restrictions

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    MTP Compressed: Covid cases surge as scientists warn of an Omicron wave

    02:52

  • Another Covid Christmas: Deaths spike to highest level since last winter

    01:23

  • Dr. Fauci: VP Kamala Harris was 'taken a bit out of context'

    01:24

  • Dr. Fauci: 'When your time comes to get boosted, get boosted'

    01:32

  • Full Fauci Interview: Omicron variant is 'just raging through the world'

    13:10

  • NFL postpones games as Covid outbreak hits the league

    02:49

  • Omicron variant spreads across Europe

    00:46

  • President Biden to speak amid Covid surge

    00:51

  • U.S. faces record Covid surge as omicron variant spreads

    02:23

  • NFL postpones games amid Covid outbreak

    03:32

  • Doctor shares advice for healthy holiday gatherings amid Covid concerns

    01:27

  • Businesses, schools, venues shuttering as U.S. Covid cases rise

    02:45

  • Chinese journalist jailed after Covid reporting

    03:05

  • Dr. Walensky: ‘Test-to-stay works to keep unvaccinated children in school safely’

    01:57

  • U.S. Army releases data showing vaccine mandate compliance among troops

    01:59

  • Some major companies, hospitals suspending vaccine mandates

    04:43

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses omicron spread and holiday gatherings

    02:44

  • CDC predicts holiday surge in Covid cases

    02:42

  • CDC panel says people shouldn't get J&J vaccine if Pfizer, Moderna available

    07:07

NBC News

Clashes with police as thousands marched through Brussels against Covid restrictions

01:12

Thousands of protesters marched through the Belgian capital against the latest Covid-19 restrictions there. Many of the protesters were opposed to vaccinations and a small number clashed with police later in the day.Dec. 19, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Clashes with police as thousands marched through Brussels against Covid restrictions

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    MTP Compressed: Covid cases surge as scientists warn of an Omicron wave

    02:52

  • Another Covid Christmas: Deaths spike to highest level since last winter

    01:23

  • Dr. Fauci: VP Kamala Harris was 'taken a bit out of context'

    01:24

  • Dr. Fauci: 'When your time comes to get boosted, get boosted'

    01:32

  • Full Fauci Interview: Omicron variant is 'just raging through the world'

    13:10

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All