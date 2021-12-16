‘I was not going to move that day’: Claudette Colvin on refusing to give up bus seat in 1955
01:27
Share this -
copied
Civil rights figure Claudette Colvin filed to expunge her arrest record. More than 60 years ago she refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on a Montgomery bus. WSFA’s Courtney Chandler reports.Dec. 16, 2021
Now Playing
‘I was not going to move that day’: Claudette Colvin on refusing to give up bus seat in 1955
01:27
UP NEXT
Joy Reid remembers influential Black feminist writer bell hooks, who has died at 69
00:25
Closing statements begin in Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial
00:57
Former official testifies South Dakota governor's daughter received 'unusual treatment'
02:14
Defense attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell may call dozens of witnesses to stand
01:35
Actress Gemma Chan on L’Oréal Paris’ ‘Women of Worth’