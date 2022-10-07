Clerk killed in Michigan hotel shooting

- Now Playing
Clerk killed in Michigan hotel shooting01:17
- UP NEXT
Elon Musk given three weeks to close on $44 billion deal to buy Twitter03:25
Arizona Senate candidates face off in first debate weeks ahead of midterms04:08
Biden warns risk of 'nuclear Armageddon' is highest since Cuban missile crisis03:02
U.S. condemns North Korea’s ‘destabilizing’ missile tests01:33
NYU professor dismissed following student complaints over difficult chemistry course08:14
California breaks 33-day streak of rising gas prices03:27
Suspect arrested in mass stabbing that killed at least two on Las Vegas strip00:15
California family of four kidnapped and murdered01:30
Anna Sorokin wins release from immigration detention04:17
Child cancer patient receives parade of a lifetime01:31
Daniel Prude’s family reaches $12 million settlement with Rochester over 2020 death01:27
Bodycam shows Detroit police fatally shoot man with knife during mental health check01:56
Female student athletes in Florida asked to provide info about their menstrual cycles03:25
Orlando Free Fall ride to be torn down after death of teen01:45
100-year-old runner breaking records and defying expectations01:31
Soaring inflation, interest rates impacting holiday shopping01:36
New Orleans hiring civilians to aid police shortage02:02
Why was Hurricane Ian so deadly?01:49
Kevin Spacey's trial begins years after Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual abuse03:01
- Now Playing
Clerk killed in Michigan hotel shooting01:17
- UP NEXT
Elon Musk given three weeks to close on $44 billion deal to buy Twitter03:25
Arizona Senate candidates face off in first debate weeks ahead of midterms04:08
Biden warns risk of 'nuclear Armageddon' is highest since Cuban missile crisis03:02
U.S. condemns North Korea’s ‘destabilizing’ missile tests01:33
NYU professor dismissed following student complaints over difficult chemistry course08:14
Play All