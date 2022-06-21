IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Cleveland officer being investigated for allegedly sending antisemitic tweets

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Ruby Freeman: ‘FBI informed me I needed to leave my home for safety’ ahead of Jan. 6

    02:48

  • Former Georgia elections worker says her life was ruined after 2020 election

    07:56

  • Raffensperger says: Total of 4 dead people voted, not 5,000 as Trump claimed 

    02:15

  • New video shows so-called QAnon Shaman at Arizona House protest ahead of Jan. 6

    01:15

  • Committee presents video evidence Trump pressured state officials to change election results

    09:31

  • Uvalde residents hitting roadblocks in accessing promised state mental health services

    02:25

  • Louisiana police officers acquitted of negligent homicide

    02:27

  • California man accused of targeting home with anti-Asian graffiti

    02:04

  • Kellogg announces split into three different companies

    00:33

  • Colorado hikers held at gunpoint, leashed during kidnapping

    01:41

  • Texas 5-year-old dies after being left in hot car

    01:36

  • Three drown after boat capsizes on Texas lake

    00:59

  • How federal gas tax holiday could work as Biden considers possibility

    04:14

  • Florida child hospitalized after being stabbed in chest by catfish

    01:33

  • What to watch for on primary day in several key battleground states

    03:07

  • Jan. 6 committee to focus on state-level election interference as public hearings resume

    03:15

  • Nobel Peace Prize medal sells for $103.5 million to aid Ukraine's children

    00:39

  • Watch: Large bear strolls around Florida neighborhood

    00:57

  • Missouri father-daughter duo perform heart surgery

    02:06

NBC News Channel

Cleveland officer being investigated for allegedly sending antisemitic tweets

01:28

Cleveland Police are investigating their own officer, Ismail Quran after several antisemitic social media posts were brought to light. The Cleveland Police Department said Quran is “currently assigned to administrative duties.” WKYC’s Neil Fischer reports.June 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Cleveland officer being investigated for allegedly sending antisemitic tweets

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Ruby Freeman: ‘FBI informed me I needed to leave my home for safety’ ahead of Jan. 6

    02:48

  • Former Georgia elections worker says her life was ruined after 2020 election

    07:56

  • Raffensperger says: Total of 4 dead people voted, not 5,000 as Trump claimed 

    02:15

  • New video shows so-called QAnon Shaman at Arizona House protest ahead of Jan. 6

    01:15

  • Committee presents video evidence Trump pressured state officials to change election results

    09:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All