IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Russia announces troop withdrawal from southern Ukrainian city of Kherson

    04:24

  • Watch: Super skills on show for Guinness World Records Day

    01:24

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy stays tight-lipped on Kherson counteroffensive

    01:12

  • John Kerry's handshake with Venezuelan leader raises questions 

    03:38

  • Families mourn loss of three Americans found dead in Mexico

    01:47

  • Video shows Britain's King Charles III dodging eggs thrown by protester

    00:43

  • Watch: Climate change activists glue themselves to Andy Warhol painting in Australia

    00:43

  • North Korea fires another ballistic missile toward eastern sea

    00:20

  • Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield reassures 10-year-old Ukrainian of U.S. support

    02:13

  • South Korea says recovered North Korean missile dates from 1960s

    00:43

  • Sean Penn gives Ukrainian president his Oscar statuette

    01:17

  • Homosexuality is ‘damage in the mind’ says Qatar World Cup ambassador

    00:54

  • Video shows newly discovered ancient Etruscan bronze statues

    01:11

  • Russia disputes heavy losses after ‘incomprehensible’ battle in Ukraine

    03:46

  • Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield visits Kyiv grain processing plant

    01:01

  • Biden's national security adviser Sullivan acknowledges communications with Russia

    01:36

  • Mass burial held in Tanzania for 19 victims of plane crash

    02:31

  • COP27 opens in Egypt with dire warning of 'a highway to climate hell'

    01:04

  • North Korea says missile tests aimed at simulating attack on U.S., South Korea

    03:41

  • Ex-South Korean leader to give up dogs given by North Korea's Kim

    00:56

NBC News

Climate change activists demand human rights justice at COP27

00:55

Protesters gathered at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh on Thursday, calling on the promotion of human rights in order to achieve climate justice.Nov. 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Russia announces troop withdrawal from southern Ukrainian city of Kherson

    04:24

  • Watch: Super skills on show for Guinness World Records Day

    01:24

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy stays tight-lipped on Kherson counteroffensive

    01:12

  • John Kerry's handshake with Venezuelan leader raises questions 

    03:38

  • Families mourn loss of three Americans found dead in Mexico

    01:47

  • Video shows Britain's King Charles III dodging eggs thrown by protester

    00:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All