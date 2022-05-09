Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 2)

Severe drought in California is impacting parched farmland and Americans’ dinner tables. California provides two thirds of the U.S. supply of fruits and nuts, and farmers are now forced to make difficult choices. Bill Deitrich says he’s unable to grow tomatoes this year because the limited water supply needs to be diverted to other, more dependable crops. State officials are now under pressure to do more to capture the water from storms so it can be used on farms.May 9, 2022