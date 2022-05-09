Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 2)

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 1)

    02:31

  • Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 2)

    01:46

  • Living Legacy: Jackie Robinson's Lasting Impact on Baseball (Part 1)

    02:23

  • Living Legacy: Jackie Robinson's Lasting Impact on Baseball (Part 2)

    03:08

  • Ukrainian mountain community offers a moment of peace for families fleeing war (Part 1)

    05:36

  • Ukrainian mountain community offers a moment of peace for families fleeing war (Part 2)

    08:45

  • ‘It’s monumental’: Law students on Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation (Part 1)

    02:42

  • ‘It’s monumental’: Law students on Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation (Part 2)

    02:33

  • American Dreaming with José Díaz-Balart: Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa (Part 1)

    06:25

  • American Dreaming with José Díaz-Balart: Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa (Part 2)

    04:29

  • The past, present and future of Broadway (Part 1)

    04:28

  • The past, present and future of Broadway (Part 2)

    03:48

  • Are driverless trucks the future of shipping? Inside Waymo’s new test program (Part 1)

    02:13

  • Are driverless trucks the future of shipping? Inside Waymo’s new test program (Part 2)

    02:19

  • 150 Years of Yellowstone: The World’s First National Park (Part 1)

    02:20

  • 150 Years of Yellowstone: The World’s First National Park (Part 2)

    04:31

  • Writing History: The Writers Behind Iconic Presidential Speeches (Part 1)

    04:14

  • Writing History: The Writers Behind Iconic Presidential Speeches (Part 2)

    04:19

  • Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 1)

    06:58

  • Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 2)

    05:27

Nightly Films

Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 2)

02:42

Severe drought in California is impacting parched farmland and Americans’ dinner tables. California provides two thirds of the U.S. supply of fruits and nuts, and farmers are now forced to make difficult choices. Bill Deitrich says he’s unable to grow tomatoes this year because the limited water supply needs to be diverted to other, more dependable crops. State officials are now under pressure to do more to capture the water from storms so it can be used on farms.May 9, 2022

