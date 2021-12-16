IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly Films

Climate change in Guatemala: Between starvation and migration (Part 1)

06:51

Agriculture is a critical industry in Guatemala, but climate change is leading to deteriorating crop conditions and periods of intense drought. Experts warn this could exacerbate the issue of food insecurity, with so many already struggling. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald meets a farmer who is struggling to provide for his family, and a group of mothers who fear their children could be in danger of malnutrition. Almost 50 percent of all children in the country under the age of five suffer from malnutrition. Many face the difficult choice of going hungry or trying to flee.Dec. 16, 2021

