Climate change in Guatemala: Between starvation and migration (Part 2)

Poverty and food insecurity are as prevalent in Northern Guatemala as they are in the South, but being closer to the Mexican border offers a more feasible path to the U.S. for those hoping to escape famine and provide for their families. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald meets with Darwin Mendez, a young farmer who has attempted to migrate to the U.S. three separate times, desperate to provide for his family after seeing his crops dwindle over the years.Dec. 16, 2021