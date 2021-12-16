IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Climate change in Guatemala: Between starvation and migration (Part 2)

Nightly Films

Climate change in Guatemala: Between starvation and migration (Part 2)

05:11

Poverty and food insecurity are as prevalent in Northern Guatemala as they are in the South, but being closer to the Mexican border offers a more feasible path to the U.S. for those hoping to escape famine and provide for their families. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald meets with Darwin Mendez, a young farmer who has attempted to migrate to the U.S. three separate times, desperate to provide for his family after seeing his crops dwindle over the years.Dec. 16, 2021

