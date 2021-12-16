Climate change in Guatemala: Between starvation and migration (Part 2)
Poverty and food insecurity are as prevalent in Northern Guatemala as they are in the South, but being closer to the Mexican border offers a more feasible path to the U.S. for those hoping to escape famine and provide for their families. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald meets with Darwin Mendez, a young farmer who has attempted to migrate to the U.S. three separate times, desperate to provide for his family after seeing his crops dwindle over the years.Dec. 16, 2021
Climate change in Guatemala: Between starvation and migration (Part 2)
