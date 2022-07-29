IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Climate protesters arrested outside Congressional Baseball game in D.C.

01:14

Dozens of climate protesters gathered outside the Congressional Baseball game at Nationals Stadium in Washington D.C. At least three of the demonstrators were arrested.July 29, 2022

