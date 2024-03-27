IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Coast Guard suspends rescue operation in Baltimore
March 27, 2024
    Coast Guard suspends rescue operation in Baltimore

The U.S. Coast Guard says that the search for the six people missing in the bridge collapse is transitioning to a recovery operation as it believes the water temperature is too low for anyone to have survived.March 27, 2024

    Coast Guard suspends rescue operation in Baltimore

