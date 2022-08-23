IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Coast guard video shows luxury yacht sinking off Italy

Coast guard video shows luxury yacht sinking off Italy

Italy's coast guard has released video showing a 131-foot yacht sinking in the Ionian Sea odd the country's south coast. All the passengers and crew were rescued.Aug. 23, 2022

