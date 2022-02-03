Cocktails and hazmat suits: Inside the Beijing Winter Olympics bubble
As the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics get underway, a giant “closed loop” is separating the thousands of athletes, officials and journalists associated with the games from the public. In order to maintain China’s “zero Covid” strategy, hotel workers are required to wear full hazmat suits while working and robots spray disinfectant into their air.Feb. 3, 2022
