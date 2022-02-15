IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly Films

Colby Stevenson survived near-fatal car crash on path to Olympics (Part 1)

13:38

Colby Stevenson started learning how to ski at just 14 months old. Now he’s an Olympic silver medalist in men’s big air. Ahead of the Games, Colby spoke with NBC News’ Kate Snow about the setbacks he faced while working toward his Olympic dreams, including surviving a near-fatal car crash in 2016.Feb. 15, 2022

