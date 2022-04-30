IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Colin Firth, Toni Collette explain why they joined HBO Max’s new series ‘The Staircase’

03:17

NBC News’ Wilson Wong talked with actors Colin Firth and Toni Collette on their new HBO Max drama series “The Staircase." The series, based on the television miniseries of the same name, follows Michael Peterson, portrayed by Firth, who is accused of killing his wife Kathleen Peterson, portrayed by Collette.April 30, 2022

