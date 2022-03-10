IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Colorado elections clerk faces felony charges over election tampering

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Dual citizen charged for allegedly acting as Russian agent in U.S.

    03:27

  • Trial begins for four men who plotted to kidnap Michigan governor

    02:24

  • Washington state parents call for action on school bullying, violence

    02:05

  • Philadelphia police officer who shot 12-year-old in the back will be fired

    02:20

  • New Jersey women charged after allegedly forcing 13-year-old girl to wear shock collar

    01:39

  • California mother who allegedly faked kidnapping out on bail

    03:06

  • Former Pennsylvania choir teacher charged with assault of minors

    01:32

  • Florida couple stabbed to death while bicycling near Daytona Beach home

    02:14

  • Florida teacher hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student

    01:47

  • 1 killed, 2 injured in Iowa high school shooting

    01:14

  • Florida handyman arrested after woman's body found in septic tank

    01:42

  • Indiana teacher faces battery charges after video shows him slapping student

    02:33

  • Amtrak engineer found not guilty in deadly 2015 train derailment in Philadelphia

    01:26

  • North Carolina school bus driver accused of paying students for cheek swabs

    01:32

  • Long Island teacher charged with raping 15-year-old student in 2013

    01:58

  • Sherri Papini arrested for fraud after faking her kidnapping

    02:01

  • Ex-officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor found not guilty

    02:55

  • Philadelphia police fatally shoot a 12-year-old boy

    03:06

  • Arrest made in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting

    02:17

NBC News Channel

Colorado elections clerk faces felony charges over election tampering

01:53

Mesa County, Colorado, Clerk Tina Peters turned herself in to face felony charges on counts related to a probe into alleged election equipment tampering and official misconduct. KUSA’s Steve Staeger reports.March 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Colorado elections clerk faces felony charges over election tampering

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Dual citizen charged for allegedly acting as Russian agent in U.S.

    03:27

  • Trial begins for four men who plotted to kidnap Michigan governor

    02:24

  • Washington state parents call for action on school bullying, violence

    02:05

  • Philadelphia police officer who shot 12-year-old in the back will be fired

    02:20

  • New Jersey women charged after allegedly forcing 13-year-old girl to wear shock collar

    01:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All