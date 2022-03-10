Colorado elections clerk faces felony charges over election tampering
01:53
Mesa County, Colorado, Clerk Tina Peters turned herself in to face felony charges on counts related to a probe into alleged election equipment tampering and official misconduct. KUSA’s Steve Staeger reports.March 10, 2022
Now Playing
Colorado elections clerk faces felony charges over election tampering
01:53
UP NEXT
Dual citizen charged for allegedly acting as Russian agent in U.S.
03:27
Trial begins for four men who plotted to kidnap Michigan governor
02:24
Washington state parents call for action on school bullying, violence
02:05
Philadelphia police officer who shot 12-year-old in the back will be fired
02:20
New Jersey women charged after allegedly forcing 13-year-old girl to wear shock collar