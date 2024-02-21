IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Colorado man dies after bite from his pet Gila monster
Feb. 21, 2024
    Colorado man dies after bite from his pet Gila monster

Colorado man dies after bite from his pet Gila monster

02:00

A man in Colorado died after being bitten by one of his two pet Gila monsters. Gila monsters are reptiles typically found near Arizona and are illegal to own in Colorado without a permit. KUSA’s Lauren Scafidi reports.Feb. 21, 2024

