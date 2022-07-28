IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawsuit accuses SeaWorld's Sesame Place Philadelphia of discrimination

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    Colorado man fatally shot after brother opens fire on police and officers return fire

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Multiple female inmates sexually assaulted at Indiana jail, lawsuit alleges

    02:15

  • How private equity firms are increasing U.S. rent prices

    05:18

  • Pelosi considers visit to Taiwan, China warns they will take 'forceful measures'

    03:00

  • Families of 9/11 victims voice outrage over Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour

    03:15

  • New Jersey family sues funeral home for $50 million for putting wrong body in casket

    02:21

  • New revolution in the construction industry? Skyscrapers made of wood

    02:38

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates three-quarters of a percentage point

    02:00

  • Rock star Aimee Mann turns to visual art to combat migraines

    02:07

  • Gun company CEOs testify before Congress following multiple mass shootings

    01:57

  • Heat wave in the Pacific Northwest brings record temperatures

    01:03

  • Hawaii couple accused of being Russian spies after stealing babies' identities

    02:21

  • China threatens ‘forceful measures’ if Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan goes ahead

    00:37

  • Pope Francis heads to Quebec as ‘trip of penance’ to Canada continues

    02:44

  • Dangerous heat continues to scorch Northwest and Midwestern states

    02:56

  • What the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike could mean for the economy

    02:23

  • Democrats race to pass several major bills before August recess

    04:29

  • Watch: Small plane crashes into waters off Seattle beach

    00:34

  • Breaking down the use of art as criminal evidence in court

    08:44

NBC News Channel

Colorado man fatally shot after brother opens fire on police and officers return fire

01:31

Police arrested Phillip Blankenship after he opened fire on Englewood police officers, according to the arrest affidavit. Blankenship's brother who was inside the home was fatally shot during the exchange of gunfire. KUSA's Janet Oravetz reports.July 28, 2022

  • Lawsuit accuses SeaWorld's Sesame Place Philadelphia of discrimination

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    Colorado man fatally shot after brother opens fire on police and officers return fire

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Multiple female inmates sexually assaulted at Indiana jail, lawsuit alleges

    02:15

  • How private equity firms are increasing U.S. rent prices

    05:18

  • Pelosi considers visit to Taiwan, China warns they will take 'forceful measures'

    03:00

  • Families of 9/11 victims voice outrage over Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour

    03:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All