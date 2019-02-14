Man who killed mountain lion during attack tells how he survived

Colorado man who killed mountain lion during attack explains how he survived06:08
In early February, Travis Kauffman was attacked by a mountain lion while trail running in a Colorado park. He managed to survive, killing the mountain lion. On Thursday, Kauffman shared his story with reporters, and updated on how he’s recovering.
