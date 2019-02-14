U.S. news

Colorado man who killed mountain lion during attack explains how he survived

06:08

In early February, Travis Kauffman was attacked by a mountain lion while trail running in a Colorado park. He managed to survive, killing the mountain lion. On Thursday, Kauffman shared his story with reporters, and updated on how he’s recovering.Feb. 14, 2019

  • GOP silent on Trump’s National Emergency, slammed Obama for ‘overreach’

    01:05

  • Last-minute lovebirds race to show Valentine’s Day affections

    01:10

  • Mystery in South Carolina town as $1.5 billion lottery winnings go unclaimed for months

    01:05

  • Colorado man who fought off mountain lion speaks out with a warning for other hikers

    01:18

  • Amazon backs out of plans for new headquarters in New York City

    01:38

  • Man who killed mountain lion during attack tells how he survived

    06:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All