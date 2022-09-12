IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News Channel

'It's tragic': Colorado community reacts to police officer shot and killed on duty

01:43

Authorities say police officer Dillon Vakoff was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire while responding to a large family disturbance in Arvada, Colorado. The suspect who is in police custody was also struck during the shooting. KUSA's Jaleesa Irizarry reports.Sept. 12, 2022

