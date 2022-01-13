Watch: Responders administer CPR to girl that fell through ice at pond in Colorado

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
First responders in Colorado rescued a six-year-old girl after she fell through ice at a pond. Responders also had to administer CPR to get the girl's pulse back after rescuing her.Jan. 13, 2022
