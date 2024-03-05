IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Colorado secretary of state talks election security and Supreme Court ruling
    Colorado secretary of state talks election security and Supreme Court ruling

Colorado secretary of state talks election security and Supreme Court ruling

In an interview with NBC News' Jillian Frankel on Super Tuesday, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold discusses her reaction to the Supreme Court reversing the state's decision to remove former President Trump from the primary ballot and election security concerns.March 5, 2024

    Colorado secretary of state talks election security and Supreme Court ruling

