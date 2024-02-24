IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Colorado shooting suspect reportedly threatened to kill roommate who complained about dorm cleanliness
Feb. 24, 2024

Colorado shooting suspect reportedly threatened to kill roommate who complained about dorm cleanliness

01:16

Court documents show the suspect in the shooting deaths of a college student and a woman in a campus dorm at the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs had previously argued with a roommate about taking out the trash and smoking. KOAA reports.Feb. 24, 2024

