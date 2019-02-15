Colorado sports store closes after boycotting Nike over Kaepernick01:33
Stephen Martin, the owner of Prime Time Sports store in Colorado, is closing his store after refusing to sell Nike products after the company’s Colin Kaepernick ad. But Martin says, while he “doesn’t like losing a business over it,” he would rather be able to live with himself.
Baseball trailblazer Frank Robinson dies at 8301:52
Lindsey Vonn suffers crash at world championships04:02
Craig Melvin and wife Lindsay spend date night at the Super Bowl02:42
Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman talks Patriots’ big Super Bowl win03:31
Super Bowl FBI growing increasingly frustrated by unauthorized drones01:16
Why Americans are obsessed with the Super Bowl03:24