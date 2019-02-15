U.S. news

Colorado sports store closes after boycotting Nike over Kaepernick

01:33

Stephen Martin, the owner of Prime Time Sports store in Colorado, is closing his store after refusing to sell Nike products after the company’s Colin Kaepernick ad. But Martin says, while he “doesn’t like losing a business over it,” he would rather be able to live with himself.Feb. 15, 2019

