Watch: State trooper's lucky escape during traffic stop collision

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Watch: State trooper's lucky escape during traffic stop collision00:48
UP NEXT
Watch: Reluctant sloth rescued from electricity cable00:40
Watch: Tesla in autopilot crashes into North Carolina police vehicle 02:07
Watch: Video shows moment Brooklyn house exploded that destroyed 3 homes00:39
Hikers in New Mexico, California rescued on the same day in two separate incidents02:24
Slow-motion video shows bald eagle flying over New York's Central Park01:14
WATCH: Rescuers save three people who fell through ice on frozen New Jersey reservoir01:47
Bodycam shows moments before death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton in Kansas05:16
Watch: Bodycam shows Miami officer free dolphin trapped in fishing net02:14
Bodycam video shows dramatic rescues from Colorado wildfire01:22
Watch: Bodycam shows moment police sergeant grabs fellow officer by the throat00:53
WATCH: Bodycam videos show Colorado officers evacuating residents during Marshall Fire02:07
Watch: Bodycam shows deputies evacuate multiple due to the Marshall Fire02:17
Bodycam shows police attempt to stop carjacking, crash in NYC00:45
Watch: Ostriches on the run after escaping from farm in China00:28
Video shows mother leaving newborn baby in New Mexico dumpster01:55
Bodycam shows L.A. officers pull pilot from plane that crash-landed on railroad tracks01:18
California police dog mauls driver after car reported as stolen04:10
Watch: Time-lapse video captures Washington's huge snowstorm00:38
Watch: High tides, strong surf pummel Australia's Queensland coast01:02
Watch: State trooper's lucky escape during traffic stop collision00:48
A Colorado state trooper escaped being injured when a van plowed into the back of a car that he had pulled over.Feb. 17, 2022
Now Playing
Watch: State trooper's lucky escape during traffic stop collision00:48
UP NEXT
Watch: Reluctant sloth rescued from electricity cable00:40
Watch: Tesla in autopilot crashes into North Carolina police vehicle 02:07
Watch: Video shows moment Brooklyn house exploded that destroyed 3 homes00:39
Hikers in New Mexico, California rescued on the same day in two separate incidents02:24
Slow-motion video shows bald eagle flying over New York's Central Park01:14