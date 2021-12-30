IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Colorado resident describes neighborhood ‘engulfed’ in smoke

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    How the elite U.S. Forest Service hotshots battle wildfires (Part 1)

    02:05

  • How the elite U.S. Forest Service hotshots battle wildfires (Part 2)

    02:08

  • Father, son arrested in connection with California's Caldor Fire

    01:38

  • On the front lines with hotshot teams fighting wildfires in the West

    02:34

  • California wildfires: Sequoias burn as state grapples with multiple blazes

    01:48

  • Crews brace for Caldor Fire flames a few miles from South Lake Tahoe

    01:17

  • Thousands under evacuation orders as Caldor Fire explodes

    01:16

  • Wildfires scorch more than a dozen Western states

    00:27

  • Dixie Fire scorches more than 500,000 acres

    01:13

  • Extreme heat worsens Dixie Fire in Northern California

    04:12

  • Artificial intelligence could be the latest tool in fighting wildfires

    04:07

  • Historic climate fires create dangerous air quality throughout the U.S.

    01:40

  • Dixie Fire burns more than 190,000 acres in Northern California

    01:01

  • Wildfires continue burning across the West

    01:32

  • 80 major wildfires burning in western U.S.

    04:20

  • Evacuation orders in place as Oregon Bootleg Fire burns more than 150,000 acres

    01:59

  • Powerful wind fuels California wildfires, tens of thousands evacuate

    00:58

  • Evacuations ordered as Colorado wildfire rages

    01:18

  • East Troublesome Fire in Colorado sends up huge smoke plume

    01:03

NBC News Channel

Colorado resident describes neighborhood ‘engulfed’ in smoke

01:46

Wildfire spread outside Denver triggering evacuations in Boulder County, Colo. Strong winds brought down power lines that sparked several grass fires. Residents described seeing their whole neighborhood engulfed in smoke.Dec. 30, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Colorado resident describes neighborhood ‘engulfed’ in smoke

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    How the elite U.S. Forest Service hotshots battle wildfires (Part 1)

    02:05

  • How the elite U.S. Forest Service hotshots battle wildfires (Part 2)

    02:08

  • Father, son arrested in connection with California's Caldor Fire

    01:38

  • On the front lines with hotshot teams fighting wildfires in the West

    02:34

  • California wildfires: Sequoias burn as state grapples with multiple blazes

    01:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All