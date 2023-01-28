IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Community devastated by fatal shooting of 11-year-old girl in Syracuse

    Full video: Multiple camera angles capture fatal Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols

  • New York City protests erupt after release of Tyre Nichols video

  • Bodycam shows Memphis officers discussing Tyre Nichols after violent arrest

  • Memphis Police release video of deadly Tyre Nichols beating

  • Memphis bodycam appears to show Tyre Nichols being pepper-sprayed, calling for mother

  • Protesters attempting to shut down Memphis bridge after Tyre Nichols video release

  • Pole video appears to show Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis officers

  • FDA proposes updated blood donation rules for gay, bisexual men

  • First section of Memphis bodycam release shows Tyre Nichols pulled out of car, tasered

  • Broadway play sends powerful message about remembering and understanding the Holocaust

  • Police bodycam footage reveals in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

  • Memphis braces for release of video showing police beating of Tyre Nichols

  • Biden 'concerned' over possible violence following Tyre Nichols bodycam release

  • Family of Tyre Nichols says Memphis officers smoked cigarettes after deadly beating

  • Memphis PD to release video of Tyre Nichols' arrest after officers charged

  • Men seeking sex, drugs mistakenly flock to Texas retiree's home

  • 'We want peace': Family of Tyre Nichols calls for peaceful protest

  • Jury awards Oregon woman $1 million in discrimination case

Community devastated by fatal shooting of 11-year-old girl in Syracuse

The Syracuse, N.Y., community is speaking out after 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was fatally shot while walking back to her apartment from buying milk for her family at a local corner store. WSTM reports.Jan. 28, 2023

