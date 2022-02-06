Community reacts to Texas man killing family members, wounding three
01:25
Texas residents react to a shooting where man shot and killed his mother, stepfather, son and the son of his ex-girlfriend before killing himself. A shooting at a second location wounded three people. KXAS reports.Feb. 6, 2022
UP NEXT
Charlotte historians push to restore Jim Crow-era school for community education
00:57
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signs trans athlete ban into law
07:29
Plane makes hard landing at Las Vegas airport
00:42
Tennessee Waffle House shooter found guilty in 2018 killing of 4
02:34
Ex-employees detail alleged harassment by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder
02:54
Tennessee Waffle House shooter found guilty in 2018 killing of four