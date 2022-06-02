Community shaken after 8-year-old boy on vacation killed in random shooting

- Now Playing
Community shaken after 8-year-old boy on vacation killed in random shooting01:23
- UP NEXT
Woman shares husband's experience inside Tulsa medical building during active shooting02:15
How Depp-Heard verdict may influence future domestic abuse survivors coming forward02:53
Depp's lawyers say claims against actor were ‘defamatory and unsupported by any evidence’00:56
Amber Heard 'heartbroken' after jury sides with Johnny Depp in defamation case01:28
Jurors begin third day of deliberations in Depp-Heard trial04:20
Students and families shaken by shooting near New Orleans high school graduation02:05
Fifth grader accused of threatening shooting at Florida school01:15
Florida teen arrested after posting school threat01:09
$2 million artifact stolen from New York church01:56
12 killed, 15 wounded in Philadelphia weekend shootings01:19
The Curious Case of Depp v. Heard26:34
Jury deliberations are underway in Depp-Heard $50 million defamation trial03:33
Officials arrest 41 people in $3.8 million shoplifting ring in New York02:42
Uvalde victim's family moved to Texas in search of a 'safer place'01:29
Heard would ‘have worse injuries’ if abuse claims were ‘a grand hoax,’ attorney says02:56
Four arrested, classes canceled after 'credible' Texas school threat01:41
Amber Heard’s Washington Post op-ed ‘isn’t a hit piece on Johnny Depp,’ attorney says04:57
Heard attorney: Depp ‘cannot and will not take responsibility for his own actions’01:58
'Are we next?': Virginia students rally for new gun laws following Texas shooting01:47
- Now Playing
Community shaken after 8-year-old boy on vacation killed in random shooting01:23
- UP NEXT
Woman shares husband's experience inside Tulsa medical building during active shooting02:15
How Depp-Heard verdict may influence future domestic abuse survivors coming forward02:53
Depp's lawyers say claims against actor were ‘defamatory and unsupported by any evidence’00:56
Amber Heard 'heartbroken' after jury sides with Johnny Depp in defamation case01:28
Jurors begin third day of deliberations in Depp-Heard trial04:20
Play All