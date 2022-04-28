IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Community lifts spirts of 6-year-old burn victim with parade past hospital window

Community lifts spirts of 6-year-old burn victim with parade past hospital window

A Connecticut community showed support for a six-year-old boy who is suffering from severe facial burns. A parade of police cars, fire trucks, and motorcycles drove by his hospital window to show support. WNBC’s Marc Santia reports.April 28, 2022

    Community lifts spirts of 6-year-old burn victim with parade past hospital window

