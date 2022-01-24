IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Connecticut man arrested after racist smoothie shop tirade, tossing drink at employee

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Sixth victim found dead by police in Milwaukee home

    00:19

  • Texas police arrest suspect in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

    01:18

  • Wikileaks’ Julian Assange allowed to challenge U.S. extradition decision

    01:20

  • Sen. Sinema censured by Arizona Democrats after pro-filibuster vote

    03:48

  • Majority of Americans think U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, according to NBC News poll

    03:48

  • Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: U.S. should prepare for Putin to ‘make a bad decision’

    03:52

  • Cruise ship diverts to Bahamas after judge grants seize order

    01:32

  • Five people found dead inside Milwaukee home

    00:58

  • Police officers shot and killed

    02:27

  • Texas officer fatally shot at traffic stop in ‘senseless’ attack

    01:10

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash

    01:15

  • Omicron cases drop in Northeast amid vaccine mandate battle

    02:47

  • Extreme weather hits the U.S.

    02:04

  • Anti-abortion rally draws thousands in D.C.

    01:37

  • New Jersey toddler orders nearly $2K of items from Walmart

    01:48

  • Experts unsure what kind of animal Pennsylvania woman rescued

    01:23

  • Monkeys escape into Pennsylvania woods after highway crash

    00:44

  • Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh lays out new job initiatives

    12:41

  • Tribute to fashion icon André Leon Talley

    04:51

NBC News Channel

Connecticut man arrested after racist smoothie shop tirade, tossing drink at employee

02:06

James Iannazzo, 48, is accused of berating smoothie shop employees after his son suffered an allergic reaction to peanut butter in his drink. WVIT's Matt Austin reports.Jan. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Connecticut man arrested after racist smoothie shop tirade, tossing drink at employee

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Sixth victim found dead by police in Milwaukee home

    00:19

  • Texas police arrest suspect in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

    01:18

  • Wikileaks’ Julian Assange allowed to challenge U.S. extradition decision

    01:20

  • Sen. Sinema censured by Arizona Democrats after pro-filibuster vote

    03:48

  • Majority of Americans think U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, according to NBC News poll

    03:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All