Connecticut man arrested after racist smoothie shop tirade, tossing drink at employee
Connecticut man arrested after racist smoothie shop tirade, tossing drink at employee02:06
James Iannazzo, 48, is accused of berating smoothie shop employees after his son suffered an allergic reaction to peanut butter in his drink. WVIT's Matt Austin reports.Jan. 24, 2022
Connecticut man arrested after racist smoothie shop tirade, tossing drink at employee02:06
